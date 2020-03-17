Foot Locker Inc Rises 10.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.66 to a high of $26.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.05 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.04 and a 52-week low of $20.57 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $26.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Foot Locker Inc and will alert subscribers who have FL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
