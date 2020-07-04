Foot Locker Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (FL , AEO , URBN , ANF , ZUMZ )
Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) ranks first with a gain of 20.36%; Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) ranks second with a gain of 20.30%; and Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) ranks third with a gain of 18.64%.
Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) follows with a gain of 18.49% and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 18.24%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amer Eagle Outf on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.35. Since that call, shares of Amer Eagle Outf have fallen 52.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
