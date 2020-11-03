Foot Locker Inc Falls 12.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.44 to a high of $28.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.82 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.
In the past 52 weeks, Foot Locker Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.44 and a high of $65.04 and are now at $25.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Foot Locker Inc on November 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.82. Since that call, shares of Foot Locker Inc have fallen 25.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: rebounders foot locker inc
Ticker(s): FL