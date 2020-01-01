Foot Locker Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (FL, LB, DXLG, GCO, TLYS)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.
Foot Locker Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 20.6%. L Brands Inc is next with a sales growth of 46.1%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 123.5%.
Genesco Inc follows with a sales growth of 134.8%, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 139.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Foot Locker Inc and will alert subscribers who have FL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth foot locker inc l brands inc destination xl g genesco inc :tlys tilly's inc-cl a