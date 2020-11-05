Fnf Group Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.97%

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.55 to a high of $25.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.67 on volume of 889,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Fnf Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.28 and a 52-week low of $19.00 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $25.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fnf Group and will alert subscribers who have FNF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.