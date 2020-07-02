Fnf Group Falls 6.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.58 to a high of $47.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.51 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Fnf Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.28 and a 52-week low of $33.94 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $46.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fnf Group and will alert subscribers who have FNF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.