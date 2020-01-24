Fnb Corp Falls 1.82% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.14 to a high of $12.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.27 on volume of 964,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fnb Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.22 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $12.32, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fnb Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Fnb Corp have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor FNB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.