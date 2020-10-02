Fmc Corp has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (FMC, AVD, CGA, MON, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fmc Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $499,000. Following is Amer Vanguard with a an RPE of $642,000. China Green Agriculture Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $698,000.

Monsanto Co follows with a an RPE of $712,000, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $914,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.