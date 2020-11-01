Fmc Corp has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (FMC, UAN, MOS, CF, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 109.7%. CVR Partners LP is next with a EBITDA growth of 101.2%. Mosaic Co/The ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 54.1%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a EBITDA growth of 32.7%, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.6%.

