Fmc Corp is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (FMC, AVD, MOS, SMG, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 125.0%. Amer Vanguard is next with a projected earnings growth of 42.6%. Mosaic Co/The ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%.

Scotts Miracle follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.8%, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 3.4%.

