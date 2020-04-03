Fluor Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Construction & Engineering Industry (FLR, EME, VMI, ACM, DY)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Fluor Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $139.42. Emcor Group Inc is next with a sales per share of $130.44. Valmont Inds ranks third highest with a sales per share of $124.46.

Aecom follows with a sales per share of $121.25, and Dycom Inds rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $95.62.

