Fluor Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry (FLR , TPC , GLDD , KBR , ACM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Construction & Engineering industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.97%; Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.17%; and Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD ) ranks third with a gain of 5.80%.

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) follows with a gain of 5.71% and Aecom (NYSE:ACM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.62%.

