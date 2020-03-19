Fluor Corp (FLR) Breaks Through Resistance at $4.09

Shares of Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) opened today above their pivot of $3.48 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $4.09. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $5.03 and $6.58 will be of interest.

Fluor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.91 and a 52-week low of $2.85 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $3.40 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

Potential upside of 1,549.3% exists for Fluor Corp, based on a current level of $3.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $56.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.01 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.56.

