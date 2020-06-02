MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Fluor Corp is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FLR , GVA , PWR , TPC , KBR )

Written on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:28am
By James Quinn

Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.49%; Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.21%; and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.41%.

Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC ) follows with a gain of 2.00% and Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.36%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fluor Corp and will alert subscribers who have FLR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: relative performance fluor corp granite constr Quanta Services tutor perini cor KBR Inc

Ticker(s): FLR GVA PWR TPC KBR

Contact James Quinn