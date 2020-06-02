Fluor Corp is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FLR , GVA , PWR , TPC , KBR )

Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.49%; Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.21%; and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.41%.

Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC ) follows with a gain of 2.00% and Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.36%.

