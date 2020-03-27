Fluidigm Corp has the Highest Beta in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, AXDX, PACB, NSTG, LMNX)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Following is Accelerate Diagn with a a beta of 1.6. Pacific Bioscien ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Nanostring Techn follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Luminex Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
