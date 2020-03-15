Fluidigm Corp is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (FLDM, PACB, AXDX, NEO, WAT)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -12,995.4%. Pacific Bioscien is next with a ROE of -10,760.7%. Accelerate Diagn ranks third lowest with a ROE of -8,045.2%.
Neogenomics Inc follows with a ROE of -1,141.0%, and Waters Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 118.4%.
