Fluidigm Corp is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (FLDM, PRAH, LMNX, CRL, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.50. Pra Health Scien is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.69. Luminex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.15.
Charles River La follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.96, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.61.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluidigm Corp on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluidigm Corp have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Fluidigm Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to sales ratio fluidigm corp pra health scien luminex corp charles river la bruker corp