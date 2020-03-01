Flowserve Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.82%

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.51 to a high of $50.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.55 on volume of 146,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Flowserve Corp has traded in a range of $36.15 to $54.16 and is now at $49.68, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flowserve Corp and will alert subscribers who have FLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.