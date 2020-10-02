Flowers Foods has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FLO , KHC , CPB , THS , K )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.01%; Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.65%; and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.50%.

Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS ) follows with a gain of 1.48% and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kellogg Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kellogg Co in search of a potential trend change.