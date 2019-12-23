Flotek Inds Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.44%

Flotek Inds (NYSE:FTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.92 to a high of $2.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.02 on volume of 320,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flotek Inds have traded between a low of $0.95 and a high of $4.01 and are now at $2.04, which is 114% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

