MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Flotek Inds has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, PAH, FOE, OMN, AXTA)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:34am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.18. Platform Special is next with a sales per share of $13.51. Ferro Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.66.

Omnova Solutions follows with a sales per share of $17.71, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.84.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omnova Solutions on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Omnova Solutions have risen 57.6%. We continue to monitor Omnova Solutions for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales per share flotek inds platform special ferro corp omnova solutions axalta coating s

Ticker(s): FTK PAH FOE OMN AXTA

Contact James Quinn