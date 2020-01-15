Flotek Inds has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, PAH, FOE, OMN, AXTA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.18. Platform Special is next with a sales per share of $13.51. Ferro Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.66.

Omnova Solutions follows with a sales per share of $17.71, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.84.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omnova Solutions on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Omnova Solutions have risen 57.6%. We continue to monitor Omnova Solutions for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.