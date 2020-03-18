Flotek Inds has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, FOE, PAH, OMN, RYAM)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.13. Ferro Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.41. Platform Special ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.43.
Omnova Solutions follows with a FCF per share of $0.51, and Rayonier Adv rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.26.
