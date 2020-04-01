Flotek Inds is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (FTK, FUL, PAH, OMN, RYAM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Flotek Inds ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.8. Following is Hb Fuller Co with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.1. Platform Special ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.6.

Omnova Solutions follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7, and Rayonier Adv rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5.

