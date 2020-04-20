Flir Systems Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 14.38%

Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.01 to a high of $36.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.16 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Flir Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.44 and a 52-week low of $23.85 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $38.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

