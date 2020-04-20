Flir Systems Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (FLIR)

Flir Systems's stock is up 14.1% to $38.98 on heavy trading volume. About 1.9 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Flir Systems has traded in a range of $23.85 to $59.44 and is now at $35.88, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.