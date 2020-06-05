Flir Systems Rises 11.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.12 to a high of $47.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.96 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Flir Systems has traded in a range of $23.85 to $59.44 and is now at $46.30, 94% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.