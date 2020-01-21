Flexsteel Inds has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (FLXS, HOFT, MHK, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.81. Following is Hooker Furniture with a a P/E ratio of 10.00. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Bassett Furn follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.03, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.46.

