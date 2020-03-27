Flexsteel Inds has the Highest Beta in the Home Furnishings Industry (FLXS, TPX, BSET, LEG, LZB)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Flexsteel Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Tempur Sealy Int is next with a a beta of 1.1. Bassett Furn ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Leggett & Platt follows with a a beta of 1.1, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
