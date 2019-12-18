Flexsteel Inds is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (FLXS, BSET, ETH, HOFT, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.66. Bassett Furn is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.95. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.23.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.29, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.37.

