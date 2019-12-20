Flexsteel Inds is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (FLXS, MHK, HOFT, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.87. Following is Mohawk Inds with a a P/E ratio of 9.79. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Bassett Furn follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.01, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.86.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Flexsteel Inds on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Flexsteel Inds have risen 25.5%. We continue to monitor Flexsteel Inds for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.