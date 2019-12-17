Flexion Therapeu Falls 2.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.58 to a high of $19.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.05 on volume of 184,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Flexion Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.39 and a 52-week low of $8.76 and are now trading 112% above that low price at $18.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Flexion Therapeu on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Flexion Therapeu have risen 27.8%. We continue to monitor FLXN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.