Fleetcor Technologies Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 16.01%

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $190.32 to a high of $220.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $200.22 on volume of 828,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $299.34. Since that call, shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc have fallen 25.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Fleetcor Technologies Inchas traded in a range of $190.32 to $329.85 and are now at $195.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.