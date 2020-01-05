Fleetcor Technologies Inc Falls 3.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.93 to a high of $236.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $231.16 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fleetcor Technologies Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $168.51 and a high of $329.85 and are now at $231.48, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

