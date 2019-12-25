Five Below has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, WINA, TIF, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Five Below ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Winmark Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Tiffany & Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

