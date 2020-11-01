Five Below has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, WINA, TIF, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Five Below ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 65.82. Following is Winmark Corp with a a P/E ratio of 35.04. Tiffany & Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.41.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.81, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 26.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tractor Supply and will alert subscribers who have TSCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.