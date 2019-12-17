Five Below has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, TIF, TSCO, ULTA, DKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Five Below ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.43. Following is Tiffany & Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.05. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.99.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.80, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.74.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dick'S Sporting on August 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Dick'S Sporting have risen 36.0%. We continue to monitor Dick'S Sporting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.