MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Five Below is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (FIVE, WINA, ULTA, TIF, TSCO)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:27am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Five Below ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Winmark Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

Tiffany & Co follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Five Below and will alert subscribers who have FIVE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield five below winmark corp ulta beauty inc tiffany & co tractor supply

Ticker(s): FIVE WINA ULTA TIF TSCO

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.