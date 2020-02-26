Five Below is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (FIVE, WINA, ULTA, TIF, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Five Below ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Winmark Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

Tiffany & Co follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Five Below and will alert subscribers who have FIVE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.