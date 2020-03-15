Fitbit Inc - A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FIT, UUU, ITRI, OSIS, MLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Fitbit Inc - A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,449.3%. Universal Security Instruments Inc is next with a ROE of -2,007.4%. Itron Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,522.1%.

Osi Systems Inc follows with a ROE of -630.7%, and Mesa Labs rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -379.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Itron Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.95. Since that call, shares of Itron Inc have fallen 25.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.