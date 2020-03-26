Fiserv Inc Rises 4.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.50 to a high of $96.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $88.90 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fiserv Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $95.36, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fiserv Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $115.17. Since that call, shares of Fiserv Inc have fallen 20.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.