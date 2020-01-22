Fiserv Inc has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (FISV, EXLS, BKI, CSGS, PYPL)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Fiserv Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 30.4%. Exlservice Holdi is next with a EPS growth of 65.0%. Black Knight Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 81.3%.

Csg Systems Intl follows with a EPS growth of 451.1%, and Paypal Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 453.8%.

