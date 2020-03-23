Fiserv Inc (FISV) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $78.74

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) opened today below their pivot of $84.17 and have already reached the first level of support at $78.74. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $75.72 and $67.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fiserv Inc have traded between a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $78.64, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Based on a current price of $78.64, Fiserv Inc is currently 5.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.89 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $113.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fiserv Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $115.17. Since that call, shares of Fiserv Inc have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.