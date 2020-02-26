Fiserv Inc (FISV) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $112.46

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) opened today below their pivot of $113.82 and have already reached the first level of support at $112.46. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $112.04 and $110.26.

Over the past year, Fiserv Inc has traded in a range of $81.62 to $125.05 and is now at $112.88, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is currently priced 33.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.68. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $118.84, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $105.63.

