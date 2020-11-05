Fiserv Inc Falls 1.94% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.56 to a high of $104.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $103.42 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fiserv Inc have traded between a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $102.75, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fiserv Inc and will alert subscribers who have FISV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.