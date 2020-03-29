Firstenergy Corp has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (FE, SPKE, SO, ETR, PPL)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 573.2. Spark Energy-A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 418.7. Southern Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 210.2.
Entergy Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 208.7, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 197.7.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spark Energy-A on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.86. Since that call, shares of Spark Energy-A have fallen 26.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio firstenergy corp spark energy-a southern co Entergy Corp ppl corp