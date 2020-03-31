Firstenergy Corp (FE) Approaches New Downside Target of $38.42

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $39.34 today and has reached the first level of support at $39.46. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $38.42 and $37.50.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is currently priced 5.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.25 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Firstenergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.00 and a high of $52.51 and are now at $40.49, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

