Firstenergy Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (FE, GNE, SPKE, GXP, EIX)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Firstenergy Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,072.5%. Genie Energy-B is next with a ROE of -783.6%. Spark Energy-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of -282.9%.
Great Plains Ene follows with a ROE of -165.3%, and Edison Intl rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 354.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Great Plains Ene and will alert subscribers who have GXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest return on equity firstenergy corp genie energy-b spark energy-a great plains ene edison intl