Firstenergy Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (FE, GXP, NEE, SO, EIX)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 121.4%. Great Plains Ene is next with a EBITDA growth of 54.0%. Nextera Energy ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.0%.

Southern Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%, and Edison Intl rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 43.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Edison Intl on November 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Edison Intl have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor Edison Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.