Firstenergy Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (FE, PPL, SO, PNM, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.24. Ppl Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.29. Southern Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.76.

Pnm Resources follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.27, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.48.

