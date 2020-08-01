Firstcash Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Finance Industry (FCFS, EZPW, ECPG, PRAA, WRLD)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Firstcash Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $105,000. Following is Ezcorp Inc-A with a an RPE of $106,000. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $146,000.
Pra Group Inc follows with a an RPE of $147,000, and World Acceptance rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $150,000.
