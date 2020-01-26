First Solar Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (FSLR, INTC, AOSL, SWKS, MXIM)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
First Solar Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.4%. Intel Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 5.8%. Alpha & Omega Se ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.
Skyworks Solutio follows with a an earnings yield of 5.0%, and Maxim Integrated rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.
